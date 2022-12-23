DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.0298

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5465654

CODE: MFEX LN

ISIN: LU1646360971

December 23, 2022 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)