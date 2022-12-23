DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 265.7461

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1401968

CODE: RUSG LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

ISIN: FR0011119171

