Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has sharpened its focus on long-duration storage in Australia with the acquisition of the proposed Bowen Renewable Energy Hub project, which is expected to combine 1.4 GW of pumped hydro storage with huge solar and wind generation.From pv magazine Australia Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has confirmed that it has acquired a suite of projects that make up the Bowen Renewable Energy Hub, a giga-scale integrated generation and storage project under development in the Australian state of Queensland. The project, which will be renamed the Capricornia Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...