

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares were little changed on Friday, the last working day before the Christmas break. Financial markets in the U.K. will close early today for Christmas.



The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 427.65 after declining 1 percent on Thursday.



German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were little changed, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Miners were broadly higher, with Anglo American and Antofagasta rising around half a percent.



China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH and Kering were moving lower after reports that Beijing expects a peak in COVID-19 infections within a week.



Tech stocks fell, with Infineon, Aixtron and ASML Holding all falling around half a percent.



Micro Focus International gained 1 percent after OpenText said that it has received all regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of the British firm.



