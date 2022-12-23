DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 764435

CODE: PR1T LN

ISIN: LU2182388665

