DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.0549
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1092179
CODE: UHYG LN
ISIN: LU1435356149
