Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0B583 ISIN: LT0000104267 Ticker-Symbol: UE3 
Stuttgart
23.12.22
10:30 Uhr
7,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,10011:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2022 | 07:06
36 Leser
Vilniaus baldai: VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the three months of FY 2023

The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2023 stood at 28 435 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 26 847 thousand EUR.

Net losses of the Group during the first three months were 579 thousand EUR, at the same period last year net losses were 1 903 thousand EUR.

EBITDA was 992 thousand EUR, while a year ago it was negative and stood at -251 thousand EUR.



Additional information:
General manager
Jonas Krutinis
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments

  • VILNIAUS BALDAI AB non audited results for the three months of FY 2023
  • Responsible persons confirmation

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
