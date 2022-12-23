

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy expanded only marginally in third quarter after revision to the initial estimate, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Producer price inflation remained in double-digits in November despite a marked slowdown, another data revealed.



The quarterly economic growth was revised down to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent. Moreover, this followed a moderate 2.0 percent expansion in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, growth in gross domestic product was the weakest in a year, up only 4.4 percent after rising 7.6 percent in the second quarter. Nonetheless, the estimate for the third quarter was revised up from 3.8 percent.



The slowdown in the sequential growth was driven by a slight 0.1 percent rise in household spending and a 0.1 percent drop in gross fixed capital formation.



Exports of goods and services grew 1.5 percent, which was weaker than the 3.0 percent increase in imports. On the other hand, government spending rebounded 1.4 percent, offsetting a 1.4 percent drop in the preceding period.



Producer price inflation has eased sharply for the third straight month in November, the statistical office said in a separate communiqué.



Producer price inflation slowed to 20.7 percent from 25.0 percent in the previous month. Energy prices continued to log double-digit growth of 38.6 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices were up 12.1 percent, weaker than the 13.2 percent rise in October.



Month-on-month, producer prices posted its second consecutive fall in November. Prices fell 2.2 percent after easing 2.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de