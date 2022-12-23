The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is seeking bids for solar projects with minimum capacities of 1 MW, for a total of 100 MW across 16 sites. Members of the country's solar association are demanding higher power purchase agreement prices in order to participate in the tender.Nepal's state-owned power utility, NEA, has issued a request for proposals to select independent power producers to build 100 MW of grid-connected PV capacity at 16 sites throughout the country. The projects must be at least 1 MW in size. At certain sites, capacities could range from 10 MW to 30 MW. The tender is open ...

