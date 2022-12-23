Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMGB ISIN: AU000000AMC4 Ticker-Symbol: 485B 
Tradegate
23.12.22
13:47 Uhr
11,300 Euro
-0,100
-0,88 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,30011,40014:19
11,30011,40014:11
PR Newswire
23.12.2022 | 14:00
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amcor sells factories in Russia

ZURICH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced today it completed the sale of its three factories in Russia to HS Investments, a Russian-based investor, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and cash proceeds, including receipt of closing cash balances. The cash and debt free consideration value is €370 million.

Amcor completed the sale of its three factories in Russia.

This follows Amcor's previously announced decision to pursue the orderly sale of its Russian business while continuing to support its people and customers as well as preserving value for shareholders.

The Russian business produces flexible and cartons packaging from one site in St. Petersburg and two sites in Novgorod and employs approximately 900 people. Amcor's three sites in Russia generated approximately 2% of total Amcor sales in fiscal 2022.

Cash proceeds are expected to be used primarily for debt repayment and share repurchases. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the outlook for fiscal 2023.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973878/Amcor.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amcor-sells-factories-in-russia-301709622.html

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.