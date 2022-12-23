DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXU LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.0442

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 197615

CODE: LUXU LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LN Sequence No.: 211075 EQS News ID: 1521179 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2022 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)