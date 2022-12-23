Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics AB TO 5 (696/22)

At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from december 27, 2022. Security name: ChromoGenics TO 5 --------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO5 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019070442 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278733 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during a period of 14 trading days ending march 7, 2023. However the issue price shall not be below 0,2 SEK or above 1 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ChromoGenics AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 23, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 83 00.