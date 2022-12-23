Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 Ticker-Symbol: 384A 
Frankfurt
23.12.22
08:03 Uhr
0,007 Euro
-0,014
-66,83 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2022 | 14:46
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics AB TO 5 (696/22)

At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from december 27, 2022. 

Security name: ChromoGenics TO 5
---------------------------------
Short name:   CHRO TO5     
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070442   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278733      
---------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during a period of 14 trading days  
      ending march 7, 2023. However the issue price shall not be below 0,2
      SEK or above 1 SEK.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new share in ChromoGenics AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023                   
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    March 23, 2023                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463
83 00.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
