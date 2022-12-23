DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 254.1735

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 156445

CODE: RS2U LN

ISIN: LU1681038839

