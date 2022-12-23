

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased for the fifth successive month in November, to the lowest level in more than a year, though it remained strong overall, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Producer price inflation eased to 18.8 percent in November from 20.9 percent in October.



Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since August 2021, when prices had risen 15.5 percent.



The overall inflation in November was particularly caused by increased prices for oil products, electricity, paper and paper products, the statistical office said.



Domestic producer prices rose 18.8 percent annually in November, and foreign market prices grew 17.6 percent.



Data also showed that import prices were 18.5 percent higher in November compared to last year, and export prices rose 17.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.8 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month. This was the third consecutive decrease.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de