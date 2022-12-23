DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)
DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.3564
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13121100
CODE: CSWU LN
ISIN: LU1681044993
