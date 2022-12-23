Spago Nanomedical terminates liquidity guarantee

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST) (FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) today announced that the company has terminated its liquidity guarantee agreement with Erik Penser Bank AB. The volumes in the share trading are deemed to be sufficient to ensure satisfactory liquidity even without a guarantee, and the termination gives the opportunity for more efficient cost allocation to benefit the company's development projects. The liquidity guarantee thus ends after December 31, 2022. The management intends to follow how the liquidity of the share develops over time in order to be able to take measures that strengthen liquidity if necessary.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

