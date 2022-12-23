Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sean Black, current Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly, and former Chief Development Officer of MTY, to the board of directors.



"As a natural evolution of Happy Belly's growth, we are pleased to welcome Sean Black to the board of directors. Ever since joining us full time earlier this year Mr. Black has been invaluable to our team in shaping our growth strategy, building our M&A framework, and evolving our brand development and franchise models. He has been key in laying the groundwork for the future development of our company. He is a perfect fit for the expanded responsibilities of becoming a member of the board," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "On behalf of the board we welcome Mr. Black."

"I am excited to continually see the Happy Belly story unfold," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. "Working directly with Stanley & Claude during my time at MTY Food Group, I learned how the foundational building blocks of a great company were assembled. Those same blocks are being applied here today at Happy Belly Food Group. I look forward to continuing to build a stable of emerging brands and become a leading consolidator of great brands with great food and great people here at Happy Belly."

About Happy Belly Food Group

Brand Portfolio



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/149386_420096b9e4fb9a9c_001full.jpg

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.



For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com , www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca , www.LettuceLoveCafe.com , www.LadyGlazeDoughnuts.com , www.PirhoGrill.com, and www.HappyBellyFG.com .

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149386