

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Weather Service has reported that a major winter storm will produce widespread disruptions to large portions of the United States heading into the holiday weekend.



More than 240 million people, or roughly 60 percent of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the country.



Travel has already been affected by this storm along with reported power outages. Many airports have cancelled thousands of flights due to adverse weather.



This system will have increasingly widespread impacts to travel going into the busy holiday travel time late this week, along with the potential for power outages from the expected high winds, heavy snows, significant icing and overall increased power consumption, NWS Weather Prediction Center said in its latest update.



It has warned that heavy snows will blanket the Great Lakes region into northern New York and northern New England.



Significant freezing rain is possible across the Pacific Northwest, according to the Center.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden told the nation not to take the weather warnings lightly.



'This is not like a snow day, you know, when you were a kid; this is serious stuff,' he said at the Oval Office.



