Whole Foods Market Foundations: Advocates Raise $211,500 for Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Whole Planet Foundation is grateful for the outpouring of support for its 2022 Poverty Is Unnecessary Project. Suppliers to Whole Foods Market contributed $150,000 and the Annual Benefit & Auction celebrated the Foundation's impact in the United States and 80 other countries and raised $61,500, thanks to sponsors and attendees.

2022 generous event sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Gold Sponsors: Pact, MaryRuth's and Sanzo, Silver Sponsors: Carbone Fine Foods, Evolve, Lundberg Family Farms, Primal Kitchen, Stacy's and TRUFF, Bronze Sponsors: 12 Tides, Abbott's Butcher, Anchor Packaging, Comvita Manuka, Divine Chocolate, Edward & Sons, Fork In The Road, Great Range Bison, Health-Ade Kombucha, Petit Pot, Shoes For Crews and The Oak Group.

Event menu donors include 12 Tides, Abbot's Butcher, Belgian Boys, Brazi Bites, Cedar's, Comvita Manuka, Divine Chocolate, Endangered Species Chocolate, Essentia, Fancypants Bakery Co., Fara Coffee, Field and Farmer, GoodPop, Lily's, Lundberg Family Farms, Petit Pot, Olipop, Sanzo, Waterloo Sparkling Water, and TRUFF. The main entrée was prepared by microcredit client Leticia who runs her restaurant Los Pepes on Loyola Lane in Austin, Texas.

This year's event goody bag donors include 12 Tides, Abbot's Butcher, Aloha, Brazi Bites, Carbon Fine Foods, Comvita Manuka, Dandies, De La Calle, Edward & Sons, Fara Coffee, GOJO-Purell, GoodPop, Health-Ade Kombucha, Jackson's, Jessica's Natural Foods, Lundberg Family Farms, Mad Hippie, Olbas, Olipop, Organic India USA, Pact, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Pourri, Round Rock Ballet Folklórico, Sanzo, Seaweed Bath Co., Shoes For Crews, Super Coffee, Supernatural, The Good Crisp Company, and TRUFF.

Cultural performers Round Rock Ballet Folklórico, Bramaya West Africa Drum and Dance and Heavenly Dragon Lion Dance Association amazed the attendees with their talent and stunning performances. Watch the video here.

Auction contributors include Whole Planet Foundation Engagement Committee Members Mark Nguyen, Claire Sommers Buck, Claire Weber, Kristin Meekof, Katie Warner and Kimberly Scheel, donors Alaffia, ATXcursions, Aveda, Brazi Bites, Carbine Fine Food, Chef Allen Soriano, Cedar's, Claire Sommers Buck Jewely, cocokind, CorePower Yoga, Franzetti Jeweler's, Gaia Herbs, GoodPop, Great Range Bison/Rocky Mountain Natural Meats, Grit ATX, Guayaki, Jessica's Natural Foods, Kendra Scott, KeVita, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Kristin Meekhof Consulting, Kuli Kuli, Lauren Reynolds Photography, Lifeway Foods, LowCountry Sugar Scrub, Lundberg Family Farms, Luxury Travel Hackers, Materne, Naked Juice, Pact, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Patrick Campbell Photography, Primal Kitchen, Raven + Lily, Robin Jackson Photography, Roots & Remedy, Saint James Brands, Sanzo, Seventh Generation, the San Antonio Spurs, TAZO, The Republic of Tea, TRUFF, Urth Expedition, Willow & Rose Wellness and more.

Event partners include StudioAzul, DJ Ang, GOJO-Purell, Jetter Photography, KeepCool Bags, KFMorrison videography, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Marsha Tucker Auctions and Whole Foods Market.

Many thanks to the 450 attendees and 130 virtual participants plus 100 volunteers who helped the Foundation exceed its fundraising for microcredit loans for the world's poorest entrepreneurs. Save the date for next year! The 2023 Annual Benefit & Auction will occur on Wednesday, October 25th. Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

