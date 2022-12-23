Travel Retail Market Size to Grow USD 145 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Travel Retail Market is Segmented by Product Type (Perfumes & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery, Catering, Tobacco) and Sales Channel (Airports, Cruise liners, Railway Stations, Border, Down-Town & Hotel Shop): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2028.





The global travel retail market size is expected to reach USD 145 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-2Q300/Travel_Retail

Major factors driving the growth of the travel retail market:

The demand for garments, cosmetics, food, and electronics in the travel retail industry has increased as a result of the growth in travel and tourism. Additionally, the rise in urbanization and changes in lifestyle are significant factors anticipated to fuel the expansion of the travel retail market throughout the course of the forecast year.

Additionally, improving economic conditions and an increase in middle-class disposable income both significantly contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, elements like technical developments support the travel retail market expansion. Furthermore, the industry is anticipated to develop as the population of millennials rises.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-2Q300/travel-retail

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE TRAVEL RETAIL MARKET:

The travel retail market will rise as a result of rising demand for products from both domestic and foreign passengers. 10.89 million foreign visitors arrived in India in 2019, a 3.2% increase over the previous year, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) research titled "Indian Tourism and Hospitality Industry Analysis." Retailers now provide tailored loyalty programs & deals to accommodate the evolving buying preferences of travelers. Due to this feature, the industry is growing as retailers increase their revenue from duty-free goods.

The spending on travel and tourism by the growing millennial population will also increase product revenues. The spending on travel and tourism by the growing millennial population will also increase product revenues. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the travel retail market. Travelers have more time to browse in airports that are set up as inviting retail areas, which contributes to their propensity to spend while on the road. To respond to individual demands, travel retailers leverage data insights such as in-depth knowledge of the customer's origin and destination. To make sure that the relevant products are prominently displayed for targeted clients, staff and product displays are arranged based on the language and cultural sensitivity of arrival passenger groups. Retailers have a fantastic chance to boost customer loyalty, visibility of their items, recruitment, and diversity.

The industry gives SMEs the chance to showcase their goods to tourists from around the world at low advertising and marketing expenditures. The expansion of the travel retail market has been significantly influenced by the rise in domestic and international traveler foot traffic, particularly when it comes to air travel. Another element influencing upward market trends is improved infrastructure and retail options.

The potential for growth for the travel retail market is enormous because of technological advancements that allow for improved tracking and analysis of consumer trends. Brand retailers have the chance to implement a loyalty management system to track and evaluate their customers in order to serve the majority of travelers. By keeping track of customer behavior and improving tracking of customers, loyalty management systems help businesses generate income in the travel retail market.

Get Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Auto-2Q300/Travel_Retail

TRAVEL RETAIL INDUSTRY SHARE:

Between 2021 and 2028, the Asia Pacific area would have the greatest CAGR of 17.2%. Because there are many retail businesses in China, India, Thailand, and other countries, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the global market over the analysis period. Additionally, due to an increase in the population of high-net-worth individuals and the expansion of the tourist sector, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-2Q300/Travel_Retail

Key Companies:

DFS Group

Dufry

LS travel retail

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr

Heinemann

China Duty Free Group

AerRianta International

The Naunace Group

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-2Q300&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Europe travel retail market size was valued at USD 23.03 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 39.60 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

size was valued at in 2017, and is projected to reach by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025. Airport Retail market size is projected to reach USD 65770 million by 2028, from USD 42560 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028. In-flight entertainment & connectivity market was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 11.65 Billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

was valued at in 2020, and is projected to reach in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%. Business Travel Market size was valued at USD 695.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2001.1 billion by 2028 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021-2028.

size was valued at in 2020 and is projected to reach by 2028 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021-2028. Travel risk management services market was valued at USD 96,262.8 Million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 2,23,617.7 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

was valued at in 2021, and is estimated to reach by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. Conventional Travel Trailer market size is estimated to be worth USD 7818.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7818.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the review period. Travel Retail Cosmetic Market

Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market

Travel Agencies Market

Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market

Travel and Expense Management Systems Market

T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market

Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market

Travel & Expense Software Market

Corporate Travel Security Market

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Software Market

Traveler Security Service Market

Luxury travel market was valued at USD 22200 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 39300 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 8.4% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

was valued at in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 8.4% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Travel insurance market size was valued at USD 19.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 39.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

size was valued at in 2019 and is projected to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. Ecotourism market is projected to reach USD 1012240 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 461160 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2023 and 2028.

Click here to see related reports on Travel Retail Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/48

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/49

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/50

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travel-retail-market-size-to-grow-usd-145-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-14-9--valuates-reports-301709590.html