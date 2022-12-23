

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the United States is reeling under freezing cold conditions due to a powerful Arctic winter storm, many states have declared a state of emergency.



The governors of New York, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency, while Wisconsin declared an 'energy emergency'.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the entire state in the wake of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday.



She warned that heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lake shore flooding and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend.



Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers traveling for the holidays to leave on Thursday or wait until Sunday, as road conditions across the state will be dangerous Friday and Saturday.



Starting Friday and continuing into Saturday morning, much of the state is expected to see strong winds up to 60 miles per hour or more as temperatures will drop quickly and significantly



With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of North Carolina and below average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency to activate the state's emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect consumers from price gouging.



West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the state due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days.



The Governor also issued an updated proclamation declaring Friday a state holiday for public employees. Public employees involved in emergency response will continue to be on-duty, as required by their supervisors.



Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 counties in the state due to severe winter weather anticipated in the immediate future.



