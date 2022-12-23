The first in-person IFHTSE event in two and half years

Fluxtrol Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 IFHTSE World Congress poster competition.

On September 5-8, 2022, after two and a half years without an IFHTSE event with a physical presence, the 27th Congress in Salzburg, Austria, finally united as many as 161 experts from 22 countries for 81 oral presentations, including 4 keynote lectures, and 12 posters to review the latest findings and innovations in Heat Treatment and Surface Engineering.

Four poster awards were sponsored by the companies Burgdorf of Germany and Fluxtrol of the US. They were given to:

Anupama Kashyap, IIT Roorkee, India,

Darko Landek, University of Zagreb, Croatia,

Jiaxin Peng, Kansai University, Japan,

Edgar Scherleitner, Research Center for Non-Destructive Testing, Austria.

The awards were also presented during the 2022 IFHTSE World Congress in Austria.

LEARN MORE

About Fluxtrol

Fluxtrol Inc. has been advancing induction technologies for over four decades and has become a world leader in the manufacture and supply of soft magnetic composites (SMC). Fluxtrol Inc. also supplies a wide range of electromagnetic induction technology engineering solutions to a multitude of global industries such as Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Products, Energy, and many others. For more information, visit https://fluxtrol.com or email us at pr@fluxtrol.com.

Related Links

https://fluxtrol.com

https://fluxtrol.com/press

https://twitter.com/fluxtrol

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluxtrol-inc

https://www.youtube.com/user/Fluxtrol

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005106/en/

Contacts:

Robert Ruffini

President

Fluxtrol Inc.

P: Toll Free: 1-800-224-5522

P: Outside USA: 1-248-393-2000

E: pr@fluxtrol.com

Fluxtrol Inc. Advancing Induction Technology