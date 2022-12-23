

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was higher against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as the prospect of higher rates overshadowed optimism over a slowdown in the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of core inflation in November.



Data from the Commerce Department showed that the core personal consumption expenditures price index eased to 4.7 percent in November from 5.0 percent in October, in line with economist estimates.



The annual PCE inflation slowed to 5.5 percent in November from an upwardly revised 6.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the consumer price growth to slow to 5.3 percent.



The report also showed personal income rose by 0.4 percent in November after climbing by 0.7 percent in October. Economists had expected personal income to increase by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in November following a 0.9 percent advance in October. Spending was expected to tick up by 0.2 percent.



The USD/JPY pair rose to a 3-day high of 133.07. The pair had closed Thursday's deals at 132.31. The greenback is likely to face resistance around the 136.00 region, if it gains again.



The greenback rebounded modestly against the euro and the pound and was trading at 1.0592 and 1.2023, respectively. The greenback is poised to challenge resistance around 1.04 against the euro and 1.15 against the pound.



The greenback recovered to 0.6673 against the aussie and 0.6266 against the kiwi, off its prior lows of 0.6711 and 0.6304, respectively. The greenback was worth 0.6665 against the aussie and 0.6249 against the kiwi at Thursday's New York session close. Next key resistance for the greenback is likely seen around 0.645 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.



The greenback bounced off to 1.3647 against the loonie, from a low of 1.3575 set at 8:35 am ET. The greenback was trading at 1.3647 against the loonie at yesterday's close. Further uptrend may take the greenback to a resistance around the 1.38 area.



The greenback rose back to 0.9319 against the franc, on track to pierce a 4-day high of 0.9327 seen at 3:25 am ET. At yesterday's trading close, the pair was quoted at 0.9309. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may lead it to a resistance around the 0.95 region.



