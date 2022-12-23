DriverDO LLC: Zarif Haque on Why Supporting the Gig Economy is a Smart Investment

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 The gig economy shows no signs of slowing or contracting, especially with younger generations preferring more flexibility in work schedules. In fact, studies show that gig economy jobs are still on the rise - in 2023, the number of gig workers is expected to reach 73 million . Zarif Haque , CEO of Draiver , a leading vehicle transport company, explains why being the best possible business partner to the gig economy is a smart investment of time and resources.

Changing WorkForce

The future of work is shifting in favor of gig opportunities as workers are placing more value on flexibility and remote work. Companies who contract with gig workers will see supply advantages increase according to Zarif Haque who says, "Smart businesses watch trends in this space and know that offering better benefits for gig workers will always be a win. At Draiver, the current landscape is showing that we can offer easier and more efficient ways to make money for gig drivers, without the challenges typically associated with ride-hailing or deliveries."

Cost Saving

Incorporating gig economy workers can mean significant cost savings. Not only can companies save on paying full-time employee benefits and vacation time, they can reinvest these savings into their business operations. For gig drivers specifically, businesses aren't required to invest in expensive personal computers and office essentials. In Draiver's case, Zarif Haque explained, "we invest in industry-leading technology through our app for our clients and drivers-our business model allows us to be a partner in the gig economy by providing driving opportunities without having to invest in infrastructure like offices.

Changing Values

As the structure of workplace culture has changed, so have our workplace preferences, experiences and values. Today, independence and true ownership are more important worker values, which is why many turn to gig economy roles. Zarif Haque says, "Providing ownership to our drivers is paramount - we understand and support the needs of today's valued gig workers, and place time and attention on how to best meet those needs." Gig drivers utilizing the Draiver platform can set their own schedules and are not burdened with the variables of having to use their own car to move vehicles for businesses with auto transport needs. The freedom to choose when to work is just as important as how.

With gig economy opportunities increasing both nationally and internationally, companies should place more value on the quality of experience for gig workers as their options for work will continue to proliferate. Businesses with a people-first approach to independent contract workers, and a focus on providing truly valuable benefits in line with evolving consumer preferences, will see better retention and better bottom lines in the years to come.

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER uses best-in-class AI logistics software and a national vetted, insured driver marketplace to deliver vehicles across the US, with expanded operations in Canada and Latin America. Clients range from global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)

CONTACT:

Patricia Galea

Patricia.Galea@Draiver.com

SOURCE: DriverDO LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733186/Zarif-Haque-on-Why-Supporting-the-Gig-Economy-is-a-Smart-Investment