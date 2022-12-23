GLO Healthcare ("GLO"), an expanding healthcare platform created by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), has, in partnership with management, completed the acquisition of Calyx, a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market.

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Headquartered in the UK and US, Calyx employs over 1,900 professionals across seven offices in six countries, providing 24/7 services to most of the world's leading bio-pharmaceutical companies. The business is structured around three key specialist areas comprising Medical Imaging (MI), tech-enabled Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and Enterprise Technologies (Clinical Trial Management System, Regulatory Information Management software and Electronic Data Capture software).

Calyx's market-leading service, scientific knowledge and expertise and technology offering speeds up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. Its customers include the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and to date, Calyx has supported over 60,000 trials across all clinical phases. Recently, Calyx has committed significant investment to developing its next generation cloud products, significantly strengthening its value proposition and service levels.

Led by CapVest, GLO Healthcare is focussed on the development and delivery of superior diagnostic testing and innovative therapies for all major cancers, and other life-threatening diseases.

CapVest is an international investment firm with €7.5 billion of Assets Under Management. As an active and patient investor, it has an established reputation for working closely in partnership with management to positively transform the size, scale and prospects of its portfolio companies. It has a proven track record of creating high-performing and market leading businesses through significant investment in people, technology, innovation, capabilities and organic and acquisition-led growth.

Kate Briant, Partner at CapVest, said: "The acquisition of Calyx represents a truly compelling opportunity to combine CapVest's extensive healthcare experience and financial strength, with the unique technology, expertise and service offering of Calyx. We have exciting plans to accelerate the growth and development of the company to firmly position Calyx as a Global leader in eClinical services. We very much look forward to starting our journey with the Calyx leadership and teams in 2023. We will build on their successes to date and support them to enhance the depth, breadth and quality of services to customers with an ultimate aim to help deliver life-saving treatments to patients."

