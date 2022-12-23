Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 décembre/December 2022) - Victory Resources Corporation has announced a name change to Victory Battery Metals Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 42,537,074 common shares.

The symbol will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on December 23, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Victory Resources Corporation a annoncé un changement de nom pour Victory Battery Metals Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées actions.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 42 537 074 actions ordinaires.

Le symbole restera le même.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 décembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 28 décembre/December 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 29 décembre/December 2022 Symbol/Symbole: VR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 92643V 10 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 92643V 10 1 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 92647B309/CA92647B3092

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.