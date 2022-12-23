Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Unvorstellbar gute News! Rallye-Start am 27. Dezember?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAT9 ISIN: BE0003818359 Ticker-Symbol: GXE 
Tradegate
23.12.22
20:54 Uhr
39,670 Euro
-0,020
-0,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,57039,82022:59
39,66039,83022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2022 | 22:10
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Galapagos NV: Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC

Mechelen, Belgium;23 December 2022, 22.01CET;regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from FMR LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 22 December 2022 from FMR LLC, who notified that it holds 3,884,633 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of 3,884,633 ordinary shares. FMR LLC controls investment funds Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and Strategic Advisers LLC, of which Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC increased its position to 3,367,506 voting rights, Fidelity Management Trust Company increased its position to 500,070 voting rights and Strategic Advisers LLC decreased its position to 510 voting rights. Hence, the first-mentioned controlled undertaking of the FMR LLC group individually crossed above the 5% threshold. FMR LLC's holding of 3,884,633 Galapagos' voting rights, including its controlled undertakings' holdings, represents 5.90% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,835,511 shares. FMR LLC thus remains above the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients' lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 4 programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.comor follow us on LinkedInor Twitter.

Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143

Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
media@glpg.com

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Attachment

  • Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0151944f-aca8-453d-b34b-8e53a12f3bb7)

GALAPAGOS NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.