

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Sitiveni Rabuka on becoming the new Prime Minister of Fiji.



As close partners, Fiji and the United States work together to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, prosperous, and secure, Biden said in a statement.



Biden said, 'Together, we have also made progress on key challenges-including promoting sustainable economic recovery, tackling climate change, and curbing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.'



Biden said he looks forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds between two countries' people and advance shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



