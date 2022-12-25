Immofinanz: Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz is acquiring 17,305,012 shares in S Immo AG from its core shareholder, CPI Property Group (CPI), thus obtaining a controlling stake in S Immo of 50% plus one share. The purchase price amounts to Euro 337.5 mn or Euro 19.5 per S Immo share. The transaction will be financed through a long-term credit facility provided to Immofinanz by CPI.Immofinanz: weekly performance: -1.86% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from CH. Karnchang (Lao) Company Ltd. to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the newly constructed Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant, Lao People's Democratic Republic. The contract amount is in the mid triple-digit million-euro range. The contract will come into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...