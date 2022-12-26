Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die wirkliche Bescherung kommt erst? - Ad-hoc-Meldung und Kursverdopplung gleich am Dienstag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.12.2022 | 05:12
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Smart Energy Industry Alliance: 2022 Asia Roundtable Summit on Green Low-carbon Development Is Successfully Held

YANTAI, China, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, the 2022 Asia Roundtable Summit on Green Low-carbon Development hosted by the China Smart Energy Industry Alliance was successfully held online. Nine guests, including Mr. Moin ul Haque, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to China, Mr. Tuvshin Badral, the Mongolian Business Representative and Counselor to China, Almas Chukin, the General Manager of Visor Kazakhstan and Kazakh Economist, Yahaya Berakhtali, the Consultant and Former CEO of EUAS International ICC, Kin Phea, the Director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, Hartanto Wibowo, the Director of Corporate Planning and Business Development of PT PLN, Li Baoqing, the Manager of State Power Investment Group Co., Ltd and the director of the Working Committee, Gou Wei, the Deputy General Manager of China Huadian Corporation and Yao Qiang, the Director of the Science and Technology Committee of PowerChina, jointly carried out in-depth discussions around the topic of "innovative achievements and experiences in green and low-carbon development in Asia". An Fengquan, the Special Adviser to the Director of the IEA, presided over the summit.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.