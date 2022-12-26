DJ Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 429.0925

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17794

CODE: INDW LN

ISIN: LU0533033584

