DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 158.2042

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6662618

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

