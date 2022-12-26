

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported total worldwide sales of 884,112 units for November 2022, an increase of 3.7% from last year. Total worldwide production was 982,552 units, up 1.8% from a year ago. The company noted that this included those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Worldwide sales for Toyota was 796,484 units, an increase of 2.9% from a year ago. Worldwide production for Toyota was 833,104 units, up 1.5%.



The company said, in November 2022, both global sales and production exceeded the previous year's level as a result of solid demand, primarily in North America, in addition to a rebound from the impact of parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia in the previous year.



Looking forward, the company stated that the situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19.



