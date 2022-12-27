

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Apollo (APO) said that Tatsuo Tanaka has been appointed as Japan Chair to Apollo.



The appointment is part of Apollo's continued Buildout in Japan and long-term Commitment to providing fixed income replacement and alternative investment solutions for the Japanese market, the company said in a statement.



Tanaka is a 50-year veteran of the banking and finance industry in Japan. He held various senior positions in leading financial institutions, including as Deputy President of MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Chairman of Union Bank and, most recently, Chairman of Citigroup Japan.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de