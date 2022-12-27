Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die wirkliche Bescherung kommt erst? - Ad-hoc-Meldung und Kursverdopplung gleich am Dienstag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.12.2022 | 05:06
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Fifth Arabic Arts Festival held in E China's Jingdezhen highlights cultural exchanges between China and Arab states

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth Arabic Arts Festival opened on December 19 in Jingdezhen, east China'sJiangxi Province saw in-depth cultural exchanges between China and Arab countries.