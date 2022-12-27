Das Instrument FET KYG3307Z1090 FAR EAST CONS. INTL HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.12.2022

The instrument FET KYG3307Z1090 FAR EAST CONS. INTL HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.12.2022



Das Instrument Z1G IE0009BOA4C9 KALERA PLC DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.12.2022

The instrument Z1G IE0009BOA4C9 KALERA PLC DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.12.2022



Das Instrument JSI SE0009554454 SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOL.I.N.B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.12.2022

The instrument JSI SE0009554454 SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOL.I.N.B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.12.2022



Das Instrument 1O4 SG1AB9000005 JAPFA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.12.2022

The instrument 1O4 SG1AB9000005 JAPFA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.12.2022

KALERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de