DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.7357
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5352309
CODE: CNEU LN
ISIN: LU2343997487
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 211345 EQS News ID: 1521863 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521863&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)