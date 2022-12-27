DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.4215

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5401840

CODE: EMXG LN

ISIN: LU2345046655

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN Sequence No.: 211350 EQS News ID: 1521873 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)