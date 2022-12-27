DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.7086

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2840554

CODE: ESDG LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LN Sequence No.: 211353

December 27, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)