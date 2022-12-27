DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.3167

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29130998

CODE: WSRI LN

ISIN: LU1861134382

