DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7039
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47070977
CODE: PRIR LN
ISIN: LU1931975152
