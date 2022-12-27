Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.12.2022
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
Dow Jones News
27.12.2022 | 09:52
Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.8955

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1622060

CODE: PRIG LN

ISIN: LU1931975236

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975236 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIG LN 
Sequence No.:  211383 
EQS News ID:  1521939 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2022 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

