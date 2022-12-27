DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.7011

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207495

CODE: PRAU LN

ISIN: LU2089238468

ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU LN Sequence No.: 211380 EQS News ID: 1521933

