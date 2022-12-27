DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.9166
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3834275
CODE: NRAU LN
ISIN: LU1437016543
