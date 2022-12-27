DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 264.9024
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6764419
CODE: CEUR LN
ISIN: LU1681042609
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 211340 EQS News ID: 1521853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521853&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)