

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,806.58 per ounce in thin trade as traders returned to their desks after the long Christmas weekend. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $1,815.05.



The dollar retreated on improved risk sentiment in financial markets after China said it would end travel restrictions and quarantine for inbound travelers from Jan. 8 - symbolizing an end to its zero-COVID policy that has been in place for nearly three years.



The lifting of pandemic restrictions came as data showed profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period when strict COVID-19-related restrictions disrupted factory activity and supply chains.



It's worth noting that China is the world's top gold consumer. Gold has risen nearly $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late September on the back of a surging U.S. dollar and higher bond yields.



The dollar has been on a downward spiral recently amid signs that U.S. inflation is peaking.



