

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - As we wrap up the year, and head into 2023, let's take a look at some of the regulatory news that made headlines in the month of December.



On December 16, Ferring Pharmaceuticals' Adstiladrin received FDA approval, becoming the first gene therapy for the treatment of high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.



Gilead Sciences' Sunlenca, a new HIV drug for adults with limited treatment options, was approved in the U.S. on Dec.22. This drug is now the only FDA-approved twice-yearly treatment for people with multi-drug resistant HIV.



With the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 surging in China, countries around the world have increased surveillance, and it only shows that the pandemic is not over yet.



Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision in January 2023.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de