DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)
DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.1751
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23030
CODE: 500D LN
ISIN: LU2391437253
