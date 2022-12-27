Anzeige
27.12.2022
Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 186.8034

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 220124

CODE: CS1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655746

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2022 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

