WKN: 857977 ISIN: JP3814800003 Ticker-Symbol: FUH 
Frankfurt
27.12.22
08:07 Uhr
14,170 Euro
-0,175
-1,22 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,09014,55514:50
14,02514,51014:44
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2022 | 14:26
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: 15 Years and Counting! The 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event Is Back To Help More Animals in Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Exciting news for animal lovers nationwide! For the fifteenth year in a row, the ASPCA has been selected as a national charity partner to participate in the Subaru Share the Love® Event, which kicks off Thursday, November 17, and runs through January 3, 2023.

When you purchase or lease a new Subaru this holiday season, you have the chance to "share the love" with the ASPCA! For every new Subaru vehicle that is purchased or leased throughout the campaign, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's/lessee's choice among four national charity partners, including the ASPCA, or a local Hometown Charity supported by individual retailers.*

Continue reading here.

Subaru of America, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: http://www.subaru.com/company/index.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733284/15-Years-and-Counting-The-2022-Subaru-Share-the-LoveR-Event-Is-Back-To-Help-More-Animals-in-Need

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.